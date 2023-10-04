Friend refuses to be Man of Honor for bride with homophobic groom, 'it's not Adam and Steve.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting to go to my friend's wedding, even though she’s marrying a homophobe?"

My (24M) best friend (24F) is getting married in a month to a major homophobe and she invited me to the wedding, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable attending. (I’m gay).

So for a little background, me and my best friend met when we were in 4th grade and have been inseparable since. We have had so many classes together, done so many things together and have been there for each other through everything.

Her grandmother passing, my parents separating, I mean she’s my rock. Everytime we were going through a rough patch in our own lives, we would always be an open ear to the other and knew how to make the other feel better.