Friend refuses to split the cost of a group gift, 'I wasn't included on the card.' AITA? 'I'm making it AWKWARD.'

"AITA for not being willing to split the cost of a group gift when I wasn’t included in the card?"

One of my friends got a new job recently and some my friends decided to get her a little gift. I was in the group chat where it got brought up, but I was super busy with studying and didn’t say much. A couple people were throwing around ideas and I figured they’d update us later.

Well, last weekend they gave her the gift which is an Airpod pro and posted a little photo of her holding it with a card. I didn’t even know they picked something already. I also wasn’t asked to sign the card or even told when they were giving it to her.