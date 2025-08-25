"AITA? I cut off my friend after she told my daughter she is adopted."

Sorry in advance for any grammatical errors I’m frustrated and can’t think straight. I (M) had a wife with infertility issues, and we had the money, but she felt a certain way about surrogacy. So, we decided to adopt a baby.

Sadly my wife passed away a few years back and I have been taking care of our daughter. she is 13 now, we agreed to tell her when she’s 16 and even though my wife isn’t here, I was going to stick to that.

A close friend of mine and my wife’ knew everything that had happened with the adoption, my wife, etc etc and she came over about a week ago just for a visit as usual.