'AITA - My friend told me she loves me 4 weeks before her marriage.' UPDATED 2X (with jaw dropping relationship update)

As for Jason, I feel bad for him. He is moving back to our hometown closer to his family. He is currently in their apartment and will move sometime next month. I know a lot of you would be curious if we were dating. We are not dating. I don't think I can date anyone right now and neither should Brie.

She is my friend, and I am happy that she is staying with us, and plans to be here until everything is sorted out. My daughter loves having Auntie Brie around too, so that's a bonus. Plus, it's really nice to see her slowly get back to normal. Thanks again for helping me during my last post. Cheers.

Here were the top rated comments from readers after the OP's first update:

Hour_Ad5972