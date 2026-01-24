'My 'friend' took advantage of me when I was in the hospital.' UPDATED

On Monday, I plan to ask a friend to come with me to drop the cat off. And then after I leave I will inform her that she can get him. And if she can't, well, it's not my problem.

As for me, today I have some different friends dropping by to cook me dinner and help clean my house some more. I have also asked them to help me change the locks, thanks to all the advice I received in my last post.

Hopefully this is the end of it. I really just want to be able to recover in peace. Edit: To answer some of the same questions that keep coming up:

1. Yes, I have cameras.