'Friend upset after I asked her to leave when I was in labour/about to give birth. How do I solve this?' AITA? + UPDATE

Again my partner now flat out told her we’d prefer it if she went home, but that we’ll message the group to keep everyone posted. Elisa for some reason needed to hear it from me & I said the same thing. That we got it from here, that I’ll keep her post but she should go home.

She didn’t really move though? She stood there, tearing up, while we grabbed our bags, chargers & so on. I should’ve checked but at that point I couldn’t deal anymore. I got into our car & waited for my partner. Elisa came to my window and was full-on crying. She asked me to come with, that it was really important for her. If Jess could be with me, why not she? And so on.