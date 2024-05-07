Friend wears white to a wedding, 'there isn't a forbidden color,' guests ruin her dress. AITA? UPDATED

The sister and I went to the home of the bride and groom (she has the bride’s key and they live near the reception building) because my luggage was there and I changed. Luckly I had a dress, unfortunately it wasn’t a long gown but a short knee length dress. The bride noticed when I went back, and I lied and told her that the other dress wasn’t comfortable, and we went on with the party.

Then I sat down with the bride. I told her and she became so pissed and told me she never wanted to see those people again. We messaged the girl and the bride told her to pay up for the cleaning and the girl surprisingly paid the full amount.