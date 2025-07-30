'My friend who once rejected me now says she likes me. Now that I have money.' UPDATED

Three years ago in university, I told one of my best friends that I was in love with her. After pouring my heart out, she told me that she "like[s] tall guys." Being told that I wasn't tall enough hurt quite a lot, but she wasn't trying to be mean, just frank.
18 months ago I started a company that expanded very quickly and I now have over 30 employees. Obviously being the owner of a company this size, I now have a lot more money.Anyway, over the years, we've stayed good friends. On Wednesday (3 days ago) she told me that she has feelings for me and wants to be together. She kissed me.
We have a lot of history and I do still love her. I told her that I would have to think about it. I know that it's easy to assume that she just wants to use me, but is it possible that she now has real feelings for me?
Can power make a man more attractive? I'm still the same person as before, I haven't changed at all. Part of me suspects she wants my money, but that the same time I love her so much and we've been close friends for a long time. It's just the worst timing ever because the money makes me question her motives.
YoungJolie wrote:
Go out with her and split everything 50/50, see what happens.
OP responded:
I would feel so weird doing that. I've always paid (at least the first date), so it would be especially weird now that I have plenty of money. Plus she's been having money problems.
[deleted] wrote:
There could be a huge change in someone from 22 to 25. I can't tell if she's a gold digger or not. Did you ask her what's changed? Why is she interested now? Has she ever appeared shallow? What do you like about her?
OP responded:
No, I didn't ask her if anythings changed. From my end everything is exactly the same. She dated a very rich guy a while back and she likes nice things, but not too different from anyone else. What do I like about her? Where do I start? She's beautiful and smart. We can talk about anything. She makes life bearable. We have the same sense of humor. Everything, really.
Escarole_Soup wrote:
From what you've said in your comments (ie, she hasn't had a good job since she graduated, you always pay when you guys hang out) I wouldn't be surprised if your money is what she's most attracted to.
I don't mean I think she's sitting in a darkened room plotting to take your money and laughing maniacally to herself, but it seems to me like she's now in a stage in her life where she realizes she doesn't have the means to support the lifestyle she wants herself. You already pay for your outings, so you're the perfect candidate.
TheWorkingDead112 wrote:
I would have major difficulty trusting the relationship, and the most important question I would ask is will she have a good income herself?
If she will be financially successful without you then maybe she now sees you in a different light and yeah I could trust her. If she is/was a theater major working at Chili's expecting to rely on you for financial support then I would move on. Out of curiosity, what type of business is it?
OP responded:
She majored in psychology but doesn't want to go back to school to study and hasn't really had a decent job since she graduated. She wanted to be a psychologist, but I don't think she has any idea now. That's one of the major reasons I question her. It's a software company. What other type of business actually turns a profit these days?
sincerelyxx wrote:
You wrote you have lent her $3500 these past few months. That's a crazy amount to borrow from a friend. I'm a hopeless romantic and want to see the best, but the fact that you have been just friends for years, she told you she wasn't interested in you before, and now that you have lent her $3.5 k she wants you...I think it's clear what her motives are.
OP responded:
It was $2000 last year and $1500 two months ago, $3500 all up. But she hasn't paid any of it back yet - the 2k I told her not to worry about. She has just sort gotten back on her feet after struggling the previous two months.
Since she told me she didn't want me many years ago, it's not like I've been lusting after her, but the feelings were still there. I know that everyone told me that it was a bad idea, but I had to try. I took everyone's advice and made sure that I didn't pay for anything that was extravagant or over the top.
Anyway, last week we went on two dates. We did the whole dinner and a movie thing and we also went to the museum. Earlier this week we went to a play, which sucked, got some food after which we had s*x - which has been a long time coming. All was good. Great, actually.
Yesterday I went over to her house to bring her lunch. I knew she was home. I picked up some Chinese food and drove to her apartment. I have the spare key to her place, so I opened the door and went in, and see her f#$king some guy on the couch. We made eye contact, then I just walked out.
She called me like an hour later and told me that we weren't exclusive and that if I didn't want her to be with other guys, that's fine, but I needed to tell her in advance. I told her to get fucked. I don't have time for BS like that.
So that was fun...
TL;DR: She had s#$ with another guy. Claimed it was because we weren't exclusive. We are no mas.
Hanasuki wrote:
Honestly OP, if you didn't try this, you probably would be thinking "what if" and regret not trying. I know it hurts, but now you know for sure.
OP responded:
Yeah, I know. It just sucks because I thought we were in a really good place.
TheFireflies wrote:
Here's the thing: if you hadn't had the "we're exclusive" conversation, her sleeping with or dating other people is fair game. That tends to be how things work. That being said, since she was the one who expressed interest in you, I think you made the right call.
If she was really invested in making this work (and it wasn't about the money), she wouldn't have been so keen on f#$king another guy. If she really wanted you (and since you've been friends for years, didn't need to do the whole "getting to know you" thing), she would have acted like it.
OP responded:
If she was really invested in making this work (and it wasn't about the money), she wouldn't have been so keen on fucking another guy.
SheSins wrote:
I personally have never done this but i've had it done to me. Did you guys have a conversation about where you wanted it to go???
OP responded:
Not specifically, but when she told me that she had feelings for me she said: "I want us to be together." I thought that was pretty self explanatory.
[deleted] wrote:
So if you weren't exclusive or serious then why did you have a key to her place?
OP responded:
It's not like she had a key cut specifically for me, she gave me the spare key to her place ages ago. I don't know why the idea of giving your spare key to a friend in case you get locked out is so foreign to everyone. Yeah. I took it home and ate it all. It was pretty good. But I ate way too much.
Spectrum2081 wrote:
Dude, having a spare key you can use in case your friend gets lock out is fine. Inviting yourself over without so much as a call or text and letting yourself in with said spare key without ringing the doorbell? Come on!
That's live-in boyfriend territory and you are only a few dates in! I'm not saying you should have dated the girl in the first place but, yeah, you were clearly way farther into this relationship than you had any rational encouragement to be.
railroadbaron wrote:
I think it depends on the level of friendship. I have a friend who has an open door policy: if he's home, you're welcome to just walk right in.
We have no idea how often he used this spare key when visiting her, but I would guess often, since he doesn't think it's weird.
OP responded:
That's pretty much it. When I came over (as a friend) I never had to tell her, I would just come over. I've certainly never walked in on her with another guy before. Generally, if I knew she was seeing someone, I would give her space and not come over.