'AITA because my friend/coworker thinks I’m not making enough time for him?'

"AITA: My friend/coworker thinks I’m not making enough time for him?"

My (F26) coworker (M26) who I’ve hung out with outside of work quite a few times now, told me he needed to talk to me after work because I had done something to upset him.

When we talked he said that he thought I wasn’t hanging out with him enough (we work together 40hrs a week).

And that I was making time for everyone but him. I went on a walk with another coworker during our lunch break (because I felt bad I hadn’t hung out with him even though I said I would) and this really upset him because I said no when he’s asked to join me before because I really prefer walking alone and using my lunch break to have a minute to myself.