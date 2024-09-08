Woman's friends accuse her of not being a 'girls girl' on vacation after she goes out drinking with their husbands. + UPDATE

The OP then returned with an update.

wisespender

Thank you for all your kind words and support. Reading through the responses and seeing how many of you are upset on my behalf has made me reflect on how I initially planned to handle things. I was going to apologize, thinking it might be the easiest way to keep the peace, but now I realize that might not be the right approach after all.

I have also showed my husband, Jake, this post and the text message, and he told me to thank you for looking out for me. He’s actually pretty angry on my behalf about the text message. I showed him some of the comments that gave me insight on how my friends may have been feeling which has given us both a lot to think about.