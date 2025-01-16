Woman finds out the truth after her friends accused her BF of being 'creepy' and 'obsessive.' UPDATED

Whenever he does come out, he's really shy and awkward, so my friends mostly just get glimpses of him. By the time Trev became more comfortable in our area and found his own circle, my friends and I had already graduated from high school and don't really hang out regularly anymore.

They're friendly and polite with Trev, but then again, they never interacted as much to the point of them actually needing to learn ASL for him. Now, for the update:

Last week, my friend group had our year-ender party and I decided to bring Jon along to meet the rest of my friends. My other friend in the group also brought his girlfriend, so this wasn't really weird (others have done so in the past as well).