We have been “friends” with another couple for 3 years. Let’s call them Adam and Sarah. Back in January my Fiance started working for them in their dog training business and in February we all agreed to have our wedding on their personal residence and where they run their (now found illegal) dog business. We shook hands and agreed on a price ($800) and started planning.
2.5 months before the wedding, Adam text us and says …hey guys I guess you’re having your wedding here because it’s our address on the invitation. I said- yes of course it is…we agreed on this months ago. He said okay- well we haven’t received 50% deposit so it has not been confirmed. I’m like WTH but I just say ok I’ll send you the money. Cool done.
When we shook hands we agreed to get a special event permit as this residence is out in the middle of the desert. There are neighbors who have called the cops on the previous owner for throwing huge parties and loud music. Adam said ok.
4 weeks before the wedding we took them to dinner and he expresses concerns about music and the permit. He said he doesn’t want a permit. We suggest he talks to his neighbors. He is against it.
He said he would need us to end the party at dark (6 pm) and Sarah stood up for us. She said it is the biggest day of our lives and that is a ridiculous idea. 10 pm will be fine. (The permit is to allow 50+ people and protect from complaints and cops showing up, we have 65 people total).
2 weeks prior we schedule a time to walk the property and go over last details. They haven’t expressed any or much of their needs at this point other than allowing us freedom to plan as we wish and telling us whatever they can do to make our day excellent let them know. (Awesome friends, right?—- nope.)
At the meeting, they tell us nobody is allowed inside to use the restroom. We will need facilities. I tell them it’s so soon and it will be hard to find that. They say oh well. Then, he tells us again we need to end at 6pm. But now agrees to get a permit (we are at the limit to do that). The next day we receive a text message and voice memo. They are canceling our venue. And will refund our money.
Absolutely 0 compassion. Just “we want you to have the best day ever and our land won’t allow that." Adam calls me and tells me how good this will be. My soon to be wife is in tears. He tells me we are not the victims and he’s doing a good thing. What the actual f?
My family is traveling to Arizona from North Carolina and hers from California and Hawaii. Everyone has flights, accommodations etc. Not only are we faced with replanning our wedding just two weeks out but also my fiance has to quit her job. I mean who can work for someone who could do that to someone?
I am not a revengeful person, but we live in a small spiritual town and these people claim to be “abundant business owners and coaches, pillars for the community, people who stand in integrity” and this is not it.
They spoke when they canceled about not being bothered if we come out publicly. I think this was a front because it scares the shit out of them. AITAH for wanting people who are looking to do business with them to know what kind of people they are? Reporting their illegal business practices? I do not want to get into a legal battle. But this has been a really hard situation.
Ok-Draft9581 said:
Dude, your friends are total jerks. Canceling your wedding venue two weeks before the date? That's messed up. I'd definitely want to warn other people about them. Maybe even report their illegal business practices. They deserve to be exposed.
SofiaActive said:
You’re definitely NTA. It’s incredibly frustrating to deal with such irresponsible behavior from people you considered friends. They should have respected your wedding plans and communicated their concerns well before the cancellation.
It’s completely understandable that you want to share your experience with others, especially since they run an illegal business and seem to misrepresent themselves in the community.
Just be cautious with how you do it; you don’t want to open yourself up to any potential legal repercussions. Consider writing a review or sharing your story in a way that focuses on your experience rather than making direct accusations.
emerixxxx said:
NTA. Also, if you paid by bank transfer with a reason such as "Booking for wedding venue" AND/OR there is correspondence to imply that a contract has been established, please look into the possibility of claiming against them for your consequential loss...
...and damage such as the costs of looking for another venue, the costs of rehiring/relocating caterers, etc. Especially if you already have the permit in hand, and they have no justifiable reason to cancel on you.
Vanyacksonda said:
Definitely NTA - spill the tea, save future parties.
Rat_Master999 said:
NTA. Report their business. They don't have to know it was you, though they could guess. Also, accidental fires happen all the time...
Ok_Young1709 said:
NTA, just make sure the fact that you reported them cannot be traced back to you.