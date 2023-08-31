Friend exposes woman's plastic surgery in front of husband who never knew; AITA?

So, when a conflicted friend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As^hole" about plastic surgery secrets, people were dying for the piping hot tea.
So I have a friend who when we were in college got some work done. It was known to everyone and she never had a problem sharing with people and giving them tips on who to go to, the aftermath and everything.
We are now 30 and the whole friend group knows and whenever she meets new people she tells them (or so she told me). Yesterday she invited me to her and her husband’s and we were playing some old video tapes and pictures of our memories and we were reminiscing the past and everything.
Until a photo of her pre-surgery appeared and her husband was like “oh she looks so different” so I was like “oh it must’ve been pre surgery."
He was like “what surgery?” I looked at him then at her then she tried to deflect the situation but the setting was awkward for the rest of the night.
Apparently she dated him and married him but she lied about getting work done and he believed her. After I left he Ig demanded answers which forced her to say the truth.
She called me today saying I am the AH for exposing her but I was like “how could’ve known you lied to him when you are always upfront about it” like if she doesn’t mention it herself she expects me to mention it on her behalf to other people we meet…except her husband.
I also told her she invited me to view our old photos why didn’t she just give me heads up about it like she knew old photos pre surgery would appear.
She hung up on me saying she doesn’t wanna know me anymore and that I am terrible secret keeper.
LemonFoam01 said:
How can you keep a secret when it was never a secret to being with? NTA.
Feroshnikop said:
Am I the ahole because my friend lied to her husband and didn't keep me in the loop" So clearly NTA lol.
tombiowami said:
NTA. Sounds like something else is in play...simple logic would have her telling you to keep it a secret or tell him. Or maybe he is psychotically against plastic surgery, which would be odd but who knows.
gravely-train said:
YTA. You're not wrong for assuming he knew, but you're wrong for bringing it up with people before she does. As someone who tells EVERYONE about their plastic surgery, I'd be pissed if my friend did this.
Just because I'm open about it doesn't mean you can be. If she doesn't initiate the plastic surgery conversation, you definitely shouldn't be doing it. If someone were to compliment her face, would you say "oh that's the plastic surgery!?"
ParsimoniousSalad said:
NTA. How were you to know this was a secret to be kept?
MisoRamenSoup said:
I think you may be over egging the "known to everyone" aspect. Otherwise I would have expected it to come out way sooner than it did. I think you are over egging it to deflect that you opened you mouth without thinking. No judgment from me but you haven't mentioned whether you apologised or not, because you should. YTA.
h2ogal said:
YTA. You don’t mention or bring up anyone else’s personal medical history including cosmetic surgery. Even if they have disclosed it in the past, that is their call to make not yours.
If They want to talk about it or disclose it then that’s fine. But you should never assume it is OK to disclose this type of information. Discretion is what is missing here.
SheiB123 said:
NTA. Liars like to blame other people for their problems when they get caught. You did nothing wrong.
While the opinions were fairly divided for this one, most people agreed that everyone was a little bit to blame here. While it might have been public information, making an effort to mention it while looking at old photos does seem unnecessary.