Friend exposes woman's plastic surgery in front of husband who never knew; AITA?

While plastic surgery is incredibly trendy these days, not everyone wants personal information about their elective modifications on display...

So, when a conflicted friend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As^hole" about plastic surgery secrets, people were dying for the piping hot tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for exposing my friend’s plastic surgery in front of her husband?

So I have a friend who when we were in college got some work done. It was known to everyone and she never had a problem sharing with people and giving them tips on who to go to, the aftermath and everything.



We are now 30 and the whole friend group knows and whenever she meets new people she tells them (or so she told me). Yesterday she invited me to her and her husband’s and we were playing some old video tapes and pictures of our memories and we were reminiscing the past and everything.