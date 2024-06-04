'AITA for insisting my friend's GF pay her own share for vacation accommodation?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for insisting my friends SO pay their share for holiday accommodation?"

My friend (M47) and I (F43) booked to go to an island we'd both been keen to go to. We booked a 2 bed cabin and because of the popularity of the place we had to book and pay 10 months in advance. We split to cost 50/50. 2 months before we are due to go, he meets someone and they commence dating.

The holiday comes up, and understandably she was a bit uncomfortable with him coming with me. I was given an ultimation - either she comes or the entire holiday is called off. I didn't say yes immediately,, because I needed to check with the accommodation as the island has a limited number of guests allowed and I needed the okay from them first. My hesitation wasn't taken well, they thought I wasn't keen.