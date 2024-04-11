'My friend's hosting a banquet for veterans. They don't want to be posted online. She wants to cancel.' UPDATED 5X

When one of our friends asked if the point of the event was to honor veterans as she originally said, she said the event "would've been about her" if she had a graduation. But when I said that honoring the request seemed proper to do, she questioned if I was on her side.

She also said she shouldn't do something nice for others "if she wasn't getting anything out of it." She then said we were done volunteering because she was going to have it canceled. But when we suggested calming down before canceling emotionally, she didn't like that either.

However, what made me most disappointed was when she made a video stating that her parents "didn't allow" her to have a graduation party, thus why she created the veteran's party as an alternative although she was "suppressing" how she felt.