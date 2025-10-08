'AITA for calling my friend's husband 'useless trash' to his face when she was sick?'

"AITA for calling my friends husband a useless piece of trash?"

My best friend and her husband have 4 kids, 8f, 6f, 4f, and 3f. My friend’s husband is a great dad when someone is there to help. When he’s alone with all 4 kids he gets overwhelmed and freezes. A few weeks ago my friend was sick so I brought over dinner. We thought it was just a bad cold.

When we were eating, my friend went to the bathroom and the 3 year old followed her. 3 year old came running out saying her mom was throwing up. All of the kids ran to the bathroom, followed by me and my friend’s husband. I helped her clean up while her husband went to get her nausea medicine and a thermometer.