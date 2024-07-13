'AITA for rejecting my friend's request to have an open relationship with my husband?' UPDATED

"AITA for rejecting my friend's request to have an open relationship with my husband?"

I (30F) have been married to my husband (32M) for five years. We have 2 beautiful kids (5m and 6f) and have a very strong relationship and are happy together.

Recently, my “friend” Lisa (29F) confided in me that she has developed feelings for my husband. She said that she finds him attractive and admires our relationship, and she asked if we would consider having an open relationship so she could be with him too.

I was shocked and told her no, explaining that my husband and I are committed to each other and that we are not interested in an open relationship. Lisa got upset and accused me of being selfish and closed-minded. She argued that modern relationships should be flexible and that I was denying her happiness.