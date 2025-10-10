'AITA for refusing to go to my friend’s wedding after she dropped me as maid of honor?'

She said she desperately wanted me there so she was going to put aside her feelings but she just wanted pictures at the alter to be with her looking the best and to have that moment with everyone looking at her up there.

She also wanted me to tell everyone I dropped out because I was too busy. I said none of this felt fair and I wasn’t going to lie for her. I was a good friend and did nothing wrong and she was being a brat but that was her prerogative and I didn’t have to play along.