Friendship is RUINED over 'cheap' $80 wedding gift, 'I could have splurged more.' AITA?

Because money was tight, and having already spent hundreds of dollars to attend this wedding, I only gave $80 to their honeymoon fund as a gift. Looking back, I admit I could have splurged for more, but I don't drink, was without a date, and figured that everything I did to attend this wedding would all be enough for her.

About a year later, I mentioned to her I was invited to another person's wedding. Her first response was "well, don't be cheap and give them only $80." This message made my heart drop.

Not only did it make me feel like a horrible person, I was also angry that she remembered my exact donation amount over a YEAR later. From that point on, I lost a ton of respect for her, and our relationship was never the same.