'Frugal' couple getting married responds 'ok, no worries' to guests who decline over no plus-ones. AITA?

"AITA for just responding 'ok, no worries' to people who decline our wedding invite for not getting a plus-one?"

My fiancée and I are planning our 2025 wedding and are working with a relatively frugal budget. Our parents have helped a little but most of it is on us, which is fine. The venue we've chosen that fits our style and budget has a hard cap on the amount of people allowed.

My fiancée and I also both went to undergrad and grad school and have a lot of friends from different points of our lives. We want to prioritize people we know over plus ones. For the purpose of this I'm defining plus one as anyone who would accompany the guest we actually are friends with (so my buddy's wife is considered a plus one even though her name is on the invite since I barely know her).