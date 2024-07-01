Man overwhelmed by father's death frustrated by GF's 'jewelry hint' texts while she travels Europe. AITA?

Two days later however, while she's out touring, she sent me pictures of jewelry in the local shops that she likes in order to "train me to understand her style". I wasn't very responsive to this, but she seemed adamant that I understand her preferences.

The next day she sent me another picture of jewelry and I also wasn't very responsive. She picked up on this and asked what was wrong, so I told her: "My dad just died so jewelry shopping is not going to register in my mind".

After this she apologized, and I told her I knew she "wasn't trying to be insensitive but that there was a time and place for things like this". As far as I was concerned, the issue was settled.