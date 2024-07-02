FTM gives birth; creates MAJOR boundaries with MIL's contact with newborn; 'She's already on an information diet.'

I am not very comfortable with my MIL and things have gotten slowly worse after delivery. She called my husband crying because she couldn’t be there for the birth saying that she needed to be there for me.

After I gave birth, my husband took post birth photos to which she edited herself to compare my birth photos to hers. It may be cultural since her sister did that to my ultrasound photos with her daughter and my husband too.

I find it uncomfortable though. My husband requested that she doesn’t post the pictures and she asked if she could at least post that she was now a grandma.

She will be coming a week after my mom leaves for a week. My husband wanted her there for two weeks but I told her one week.