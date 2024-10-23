'AITA for refusing to fund my friend’s birthday party even though I'm rich?' UPDATED 5X

When I was old enough, I received quite a lot of money as an inheritance from my grandparents, a few million to say the least. I put all that money into a savings fund for my future and the most I spent was buying a new car when I was 19 which is the car I’m still driving 7 years later.

Then, my mom died suddenly when I was 21 and I’m an only child, so I inherited even more money, our house and so on. I do not buy fancy stuff or expensive stuff. I quite happily shop at stores where the general public go as I don’t need extravagant designer labels to be happy. I also don’t really talk about my finances as it’s nobody’s business.