Bride asks if she's wrong to be 'furious' that a child is attending her bachelorette.

Everyone knows bachelorette parties are for bonding with the 'bride squad' in matching sunglasses, unlimited spicy margaritas and...hanging out with a baby?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her friend who decided to let her kid crash the girl's trip, judgmental people everywhere were dying for the dramatic details.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for being furious that my bridesmaid brought her child to the bachelorette party/wedding preparation week?

I'm having a destination wedding. There are 5 bridesmaids, one of whom, who we can call Becca, has a very young toddler child. She is the only person in the wedding party with a kid. The entire time, we talked about the week leading up to the wedding being a sort of 'girls only' week.