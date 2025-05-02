'AITA for being furious that my husband and his mom hid that she lost her pension to a scam?' MAJOR UPDATE

Did not tell anyone while going though her "cleansing." But here’s the kicker: my husband knew. She told him, swore him to secrecy, and he agreed because “she was embarrassed”. Months ago. And he said nothing. He claims he didn’t want to stress me out and that his mom was “just going through something.”

Fast forward to now: she’s broke, has no savings, no income, and is suddenly turning to us—well, me—for help with groceries, medication, rent, everything. And when I found out? Only because she confessed when she had no money left. I absolutely lost it. I told my husband it’s insane that he kept this from me and that I feel like I’ve been blindsided into being responsible for someone else’s mess.

He says I’m being “heartless” and “it’s not her fault—she was manipulated.” But I say she’s a grown adult who made a choice and hid it while expecting us to clean it up.

So now I’m scrambling to keep our own household afloat and make sure she’s not starving, all because of a decision I had zero say in. AITA?