Engagement broken after fiancé's money grab for 'nonexistent' daughter. AITA? UPDATED

The company's purchasing department also clearly rejected the purchase. Afterwards, I found out via social media that my ex-fiancé actually has a daughter! A friend was still following him on Instagram to keep an eye on him, and when she looked at his tags from the last six years, she actually noticed his ex, and a look at her profile showed a girl of the specified age.

I contacted her and she willingly explained to me how much he actually wanted a child and how, when the ultrasound showed it was a girl, he left her. He broke off contact with the mother during the pregnancy and willingly gave up all his rights and obligations as a father. She herself is now in a happy relationship and her husband loves her daughter. She never asked my ex-fiancé for money!