Future SIL eats all of bride's expensive wedding cake samples, gets kicked out, 'she needed a pick-me-up.' AITA?

I (27f) and my fiance "Leo" (27m) decided to let my FSIL "Maya" (32f) stay at our house because she needed space from her husband due to some relationship struggles they're having.
Leo and I had gotten wedding cake samples from an expensive bakery specializing in wedding cakes. We planned to test them along with Maya after we finished up some other wedding plans yesterday.
However, when I came home from work to see Leo yelling at Maya, the box the samples came in wide open on the living room table, and Maya arguing with him.
I asked what was happening, and Leo angrily told me that while we were both at work, Maya had some friends over and they ended up eating almost all of our cake samples. I was shocked and asked Maya why the hell she would do something like that.
Maya said that she needed a pick-me-up from what she was going through with her husband and invited her friends over to comfort her, which turned into them eating the cake samples after one of her friends noticed the box on our kitchen counter.
My shock turned into anger, and Maya tried to defend herself by saying it was just cake. I told her that if it was just cake, then she should have no problem replacing it. Maya refused, because the price was way too expensive for something tasted sh%tty anyways.
Leo backed me up on having Maya pay to replace it, and we argued until I said that if Maya can't cough up the money, then she'll just stay at my FMIL's house because there was no way I was having someone so disrespectful in my house.
Maya thought I was bluffing until Leo repeated my sentiment and went to go pack her things in a huff. When she came back out, I handed her some cash for gas and told her to get the hell out.
Presumably after Maya got to her mom's house, my FMIL called me to scold me about kicking Maya out, and that I was cruel to do that to her in her time of need.
Also, my FMIL was also irritated that I sent Maya her way since she had let Maya into the liquor cabinet and ended up drinking some expensive whiskey that belonged to my FFIL so now they're arguing about that.
YourLittleRuth said:
NTA You did exactly the right thing, and I'm glad to see that your fiance backed you up. Maya's parents are (at last) learning that they have raised someone who has no problem
stealingeating or drinking other people's stuff without asking. It's their job to deal with her.
selphiekupo said:
NTA. You are not required to house someone who shows you no respect. And I'm loving that fMIL is mad at you when her daughter did the same damn thing to her. "You are such a brat for sending my daughter here for theft, allowing her to steal from me! Take her back forthwith as punishment for your bad behavior!"
crocodilezebramilk said:
NTA, and I’m glad FMIL is now finding out w h y her precious baby keeps getting kicked out by everyone.
CaRiSsA504 said:
NTA but Maya is a damn hot mess. She's got some really bad boundary issues... eating your cake samples, drinking your FFIL's expensive liquor... it's like she wants everyone to hate her.
AethericOwl said:
Don't invite Maya to your wedding or when time comes to cut the cake you'll find it half gone with Maya insisting "I just needed a pick-me-up because life's been so hard for meeeeeee." NTA.
lovinglifeatmyage said:
You did exactly the right thing, i think we all can realise why she’s having issues at her home if she’s so obviously entitled. Mil is pissed because you’ve dumped her daughter on her, it’s up to mil to kick her out now. NTA, don’t let her back in.
offgomi said:
NTA - she’s acting like she’s Goldilocks, going from house to house, consuming what she wants and then saying it’s not good enough. Sure she’s having a hard time, but that doesn’t excuse taking things you know aren’t meant for you.