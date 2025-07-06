"AITA for telling off my 'future' sister-in-law when she didn't want to invite my younger brother to her wedding?"

I 23f have an older brother, Drew, 26m who is getting married at the end of this summer. To say it lightly me and his fiancé, Lacy, 25f, do not get along. She's very stuck up and has made some snide comments to me and my younger brother, Max, 16m.

For context Max has always been the black sheep of the family. He is very academically and artistically talented but my father and mother are disappointed in his lack of sports (cliche I know), not to mention they've favored my sister, his twin, Caroline, 16f. Max and Lacy were civil for awhile but I guess I haven't seen them speak in a long time for reasons unknown to me.