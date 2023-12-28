Future sister-in-law 'modernizes' vintage wedding dress behind bride's back. AITA?

I freaked out at her, saying she had no right to do that to my wedding dress, and that she had ruined it. Silena complained, saying that it was a surprise and supposed to be a pre wedding/engagement gift.

Silena tried to get Adrien to defend her, but he sided with me and said she completely and utterly overstepped, which surprised me because he's pretty protective over her. We left without the dress, and Silena muttering about how she did me a favor.

It was later that night when I got the idea to make her pay for another wedding dress. There was another dress that I had been eyeing that cost a bit less, but I chose the other dress over it.