My friends 'forgot' to pay me for tickets, so I sold their tickets, now they're mad.

Concert tickets aren't cheap these days and are hard to get. Going to see Beyonce or Taylor Swift will cost you a kidney, and you better hope you have good internet. So when a friend fronts the money and buys a bunch of tickets, you best be getting them that money ASAP.
They write:
I was lucky to snag six tickets to see Garth Brooks in Vegas. My friends and I had made plans to go as three couples.
But I can't afford to pay for six tickets. The concert is expensive. I told my friends I needed the money for the tickets before my credit card was due. They both promised they would get it to me. I reminded them a few times, and they both 'forgot.'
I called my sister and asked if she knew anyone who might like to go. She said that she and my stepsister had been talking about going. We decided to make it a family trip. They paid me immediately, and I transferred the tickets to each.
Last week one of my friends saw that I posted on Facebook about going with my sisters. She asked why I was going twice. I told her I wasn't. I needed to o pay my credit card bill, so I sold four tickets.
They went ballistic. I do not have any credit card debt, as I pay my bill in full every month. They both assumed I would be okay paying the minimum monthly payment as they do. They expected me to save them the tickets even though they didn't pay me.
I told them both to check their texts and see where I agreed. I sent them screenshots of where they agreed to pay me BEFORE my bill was due. They are pissed because all the tickets left are either resale or expensive floor seats.
I am mad at them for trying to screw with my credit. They are mad at me because they have booked time off to go to the concert. AITA?
The internet knows how hard it is to get tickets.
latents says:
NTA (Not the A^#hole). The tickets were never theirs because they never bothered to pay for them or ask you if they could make other arrangements (which would only be acceptable if it was ok with you).
If they 'can't remember' to pay you before the concert, what odds would you have given that they would 'remember' to pay you back after the concert?
extinct_diplodocus says:
Some of these judgments are really easy. NTA. They don't pay, they don't go. No excuse, here. They had multiple reminders and opportunities. Maybe they'll learn to keep their promises, but it doesn't look promising if they're angry at you and not their own (in)actions.
TheDreadPirateJeff says:
NTA - if they were offered the chance to pay for their tickets several times, and failed to pay each and every time, then it's on them. You had tickets you needed to get paid for, you found willing buyers who paid immediately. Next time your friends should not promise to pay for something they can't afford to pay for.
OP, your friends agreed to a deal and they didn't follow through. Mark Cuban would not trust them on Shark Tank.