'AITA for gatekeeping my late aunt’s Kugel recipe?' 'I had searched endlessly for it.'

So, when she passed, I shared the story on Facebook. My cousin, her son, asked for the recipe. Of course, I sent it to him. But, then he asked me to post it on my Facebook. He even went as far as saying that if I didn’t do it, he would. I told him it felt odd and asked why. He said it would be nice so that anyone could make it.

I usually don’t like gatekeeping, but this feels different. This recipe took me years to recover. Even her own kids didn’t have it. It just feels like something that should stay in the family. So, AITA for not wanting to post it online for everyone?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

conbird said: