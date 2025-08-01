'AITA for 'gatekeeping' my wedding date from my family?'

We ended up canceling the last three tours we had scheduled and apparently she was checking my location to see when we left the tour so she could call and saw we didn’t go to the tour we scheduled. So she texted me saying “how did the tour go?” And that’s when i realized she was probably checking my location for the tours. i told her we canceled it because i wasn’t feeling well.

She kept asking if we scheduled any more tours or if we were going to book one we already toured and i just kept saying “im not sure, we’re taking a break from touring because we’re exhausted.” I hate lying even if it’s small so it just kept eating away at me.