'I gave my BF an ultimatum after his dog sent me to the ER. Am I overreacting?'

My bf rushed me to the ER and when I got into the bed I said to him “you either move out and take your dog with you or give him up. It’s either me or him.” He was absolutely apologetic, in shock too and even cried. He kept repeating that no one is going to take him because of the aggression and he doesn’t want to put him down either.

I reminded him that we want a family one day and I will not be in a home with my children scared of their safety and mine. We would need a family dog that’s good with people especially kids. What if it was my face the dog attacked? What if it was his child? All this happened 4 days before my 35th birthday and I’m devastated. AITA?