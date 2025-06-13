Gen Z employee lies to get out of coworker's wedding, 'they stood behind me and read my messages.' AITA?

My colleague is getting married in a few months and she has invited everyone in our team. She and I are the only Gen Z in the office and started around the same time so we’ve always been closer to each other than everyone else. But I’ve always maintained boundaries and kept my personal life separate.
The wedding is in her small town. To go I would have to get time off, fly, then shuttle and pay for accommodation and buy a gift. After the wedding I am traveling to watch Oasis and I then going to Japan. I need to save. I figured since I don’t really wanna go and I need to save my money and we’re not that close, it not worth my spending around $2,000 on this.
I didn’t tell her I didn’t want to go, I just told her I have a lot going on that same week. She said that’s okay and that was it. During my lunch break, I went to a cafe and my mum asked if I had told her and I texted my mum about what happened. I didn’t know another colleague was standing behind me reading my messages.
When I came back to the office, said colleague had told everyone in our team what I had texted my mom. I told her that very nosy and rude and none of her business. I apologized to the bride-to-be and told her I can’t fork out that much money for her wedding when I have a lot going on in my life. She said it was chill and she gets it and we’re good. It’s everyone else that thinks I’m wrong for not going. AITA?
TeenySod said:
Whaaaaat...2K on a COLLEAGUE'S wedding? F that! NTA and your nosy colleague wants reporting to HR for invasion of privacy and crap-stirring. Sounds like the bride is OK with your decision, so what anyone else thinks is entirely irrelevant.
Hot-Environment3503 said:
Firstly, you need to report to HR on that colleague who snooped and told everyone, that’s some f'd up crap that they had no right to do. Secondly, NTA, why the hell would you pay so much to go to a colleagues wedding? Plus it seems your colleague understood so you probably didn’t need to lie about it in the first place…
Spare-Article-396 said:
That’s insane to pay and do that much for a work colleague. Tbh, there’s only a few of my friends I would even do that for. NTA. Tbh, "I have a lot going on’ is technically the truth." And you should report the other colleague.
Jesufication said:
Bro I wouldn’t go to a colleagues wedding if it was across town. NTA.
gcot802 said:
NTA but your coworker absolutely is. Not only reading your messages, but then announcing that to everyone? Who is that supposed to benefit? All that does it maybe make the bride feel bad. Your coworker sucks.
Throwawaylife1984 said:
NTA. You are allowed to have a life outside the office and lil ms nosy needs a severe reality check.
k23_k23 said:
NTA. Don't apologize. You are fine not to go. And the other colleague is an AH.