Gen Z employee lies to get out of coworker's wedding, 'they stood behind me and read my messages.' AITA?

"AITA for not attending a colleagues wedding and telling a little lie as to why I’m not attending?"

My colleague is getting married in a few months and she has invited everyone in our team. She and I are the only Gen Z in the office and started around the same time so we’ve always been closer to each other than everyone else. But I’ve always maintained boundaries and kept my personal life separate.

The wedding is in her small town. To go I would have to get time off, fly, then shuttle and pay for accommodation and buy a gift. After the wedding I am traveling to watch Oasis and I then going to Japan. I need to save. I figured since I don’t really wanna go and I need to save my money and we’re not that close, it not worth my spending around $2,000 on this.