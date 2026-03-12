'I, (Gen Z), made a Millennial in her mid-thirties cry in the streets. AITA?'

As I say this, The Woman Behind Me and her friend (mid 30's, white, southern) immediately lock in on me. They say some combination of "Oh, sorry I guess" and "She literally didn't mean to, whatever."

I said "It's all good, I get it, it's just crowded and I've had a long day." As we were in a large crowd and mistakes happen. As I turn around to say this, I see The Woman has literally BURST INTO TEARS. Like, is fully crying on the streets of NYC. For the next THIRTY MINUTES, as I'm trying to get autographs and chat with the cast, she continues to cry and make comments under her breath.