'AITA for insisting we go back immediately to get my wife’s wedding ring from her mom’s house?' UPDATED

I told her the truth: No, I don’t trust her mom. She knows why. Her mom once “lost” our engagement ring during a rough patch and it magically showed up months later, this same thing happened with many other sentimental items I gave her and some of them did not ever appear back.

Ruby insists it was just a mistake, but to me, there is not a reason to blindly trust MIL. That wasn’t the only thing either: her mom has insulted me, made comments about my background, came at me me once when I showed up at their place after dark at their doorstep, and has never apologized for any of it.