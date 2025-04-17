'AITA for blowing up at my husband for sharing our kid’s inheritance with his deadbeat sister?' UPDATED

"AITA for getting pissed at my husband for sharing his and our child’s inheritance with his sister?"

My( F36) husband (M38) and I both work full time and have a two year old little girl. Our hours are both long, MIL is old and my own parents live in another country, so we have temporary live-in hired help to take care of our little girl. While not well off, we are comfortable.

Hubs has a younger sister (F36), who hasn’t worked for years. No physical or other disabilities; she’d explained to me before that she loves freedom too much to waste away in an office (whereas her brother and I slave away in an office, but I digress). MIL and Hubs support her financially and she also has a property to rent out.