'AITA for getting angry at my husband for interrupting my teaching sessions after I asked him not to?'

Additionally, when I asked for clarification on what he was so "busy" with when I was trying to tell him the first three times...he said he was "busy" setting his lunch box and the mail on the counter and thinking ahead to cleaning the milking machine. REAL busy. 🙄

icecreampenis wrote:

This man is not capable of LOOKING at a SHELF?

No girl. This is on purpose. It's not about incompetence. It's about control. If it were me I'd be laying a hard boundary. NTA.