'AITA for getting a coworker fired for 'accidentally' making me have an allergic reaction?'

I 19M am an intern at an office and last week we had a potluck/celebrating a manager coming back from maternity leave. Well, my supervisor “Mr.K” is a little creepy but not concerningly he just does weird things like he asked for my social media.
Which I guess isn’t that strange but he comments under everything I post, buys me lunch, calling me outside of work, gives me special treatment etc. It’s made some of the other interns not like me…
“Sarah” in particular doesn’t like me I think she feels slighted because she definitely works the hardest out of all the interns but I’m given most of the praise and attention for the above reasons. I let everyone know I’m allergic to milk not lactose intolerant.
Guess who made cupcakes that were “dairy free” now I don’t know if she intentionally lied but she kept trying to get me to eat one of the red velvet cupcakes and I had an allergic reaction.
I always keep an epi pen but I still had to go to the hospital because I was my throat and tongue swelled. Sarah acted like she was so sorry saying that she used dairy free cream cheese. Mr.K went with me to the hospital and took me home.
I took off a few days and when I came back Sarah was fired, I only knew after I asked someone I was kind of on good terms with but I was getting the cold shoulder from everyone else.
They think Sarah was fired unfairly and if it had been anyone else nothing that serious would have happened. Either way the only reason I’m happy I got her fired is because of her Mr.K now has my address, and for all we know she could have been fired for something else.
Edit: I guess it’s confusing people but I meant I’m happy she got fired because he now knows where I live meaning I DON'T want him having my address but because of her he has it now. Basically I meant she got what she deserved even though I don’t have 100 proof it wasn’t an accident it’s still made my life less private now.
NTA- People have been charged with attempted murder for that sort of thing, or at least aggravated assault by poisoning. She's lucky she isn't in prison, being fired is the least of her problems. I'd suggest talking to a labor & personal injury lawyer near you (jurisdictions can vary a little).
Watch out for that supervisor though. They may have your back right now, but some of what you describe does look like they want to "date" which is ethically inappropriate between supervisor and employee and could get him or both of you fired also depending on the company.
NTA. You are not responsible for your supervisor's actions or your coworker's continued employment.
NTA She made cupcakes that she claimed were dairy free and even convinced you to eat one knowing you had an allergy. If she hadn’t claimed they were dairy free or convinced you to eat them you absolutely wouldn’t have touched the cupcakes.
She genuinely could have ended you - she would have been charged if you died, you could probably take it to the police as assault. It’s very clear that she did it on purpose.
If that had happened to anyone in the company she would have been fired because if they kept her on they’re opening themselves up to a massive lawsuit especially if you were to argue she did it on purpose. They fired her to protect the company.
I would reply to anyone saying it’s unfair “I think she was fired to protect the company from being sued for being the cause of my severe allergic reaction and the manslaughter charge she would have faced if I didn’t have my EpiPen.
I would hope if she almost killed one of you they would have fired her then too.” Also if Mr K is freaking you out please make detailed notes of incidents and let someone know. You’re NTA - you’re possibly the victim of attempted poisoning…
You’re not the AH for having a serious reaction and protecting yourself. If you were clear about your allergy and she still insisted you eat something with dairy then that’s reckless at best and malicious at worst.
It sucks that your coworkers are giving you the cold shoulder but your health has to come first. If someone can’t respect a life threatening allergy they shouldn’t be handling food for others.
NTA. Anyone who claims a product is allergy free and it isn't deserves the full force of retribution for their actions and claims. No matter what the allergen is, ingesting even a trace amount could result in severe consequences, including death. Sarah deserved her consequences for her false claims. No matter how you look at it, she lied and endangered your life.
Mr K is a whole other issue. You need to talk to HR, or whatever body passes for Human Resources. Your comfort and security in the workplace supersede his desire to be creepy and know everything about you. Even if your comments are dismissed by HR, they could support a future complainant.
NTA. Sarah was wildly reckless at best, but it really sounds like she did this deliberately. Getting fired was appropriate. The company should be paying your medical bills that aren't covered by insurance.
Send an email to HR and your boss asking if you need to file paperwork about the workplace accident in order to have that taken care of properly. Do it via email so the fact that you asked and whatever their response is, you have in writing. And forward it to your personal email address once you receive it.
Do not be alone with your boss except for normal office interactions. If he ever shows up at your house, suggests the two of you get dinner, or anything else unprofessional, you need to talk with HR. If you refuse him and he then gives you a bad reference, that's sexual harassment. You can protect yourself by making sure there's a record of what he's doing.
For now, keep a detailed log of everything he does that feels odd to you. Google docs is a good way to go since it timestamps your edits. It should be on your personal account, not your work account.