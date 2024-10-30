'AITA for getting my coworker fired?' 'She kept trying to prove my service dog is fake.'

She would do this to someone else if she hadn’t done it to you. It isn’t your fault she was fired, it’s her own. NTA.

history_buff_9971 said:

NTA - YOU didn't get your co-worker fired, You're co-worker did that all by herself. Not only that...OP, she tried to do you serious harm with the air freshener and perfume. She should have been sacked for that alone (and possible charged with attempted assault). That woman is a danger to you and everyone else around her. Do not spend one more minute worrying about it.