'AITA for getting my coworker fired?' 'She kept trying to prove my service dog is fake.'

I have a medical alert service dog named Max who helps with a serious heart condition. He's literally saved my life multiple times by alerting before I pass out. I started a new office job 3 months ago, and everything was fine until (let's call her) "Karen" started her crusade against Max.
It started small. She'd loudly announce "pets aren't allowed in the office" every time she saw us. I explained repeatedly that Max is a service dog, not a pet, and showed her his documentation. She then started telling everyone I was "obviously faking" because I "look too young to be disabled."
Things escalated fast. She'd try to "test" Max by dropping food near him (he's trained to ignore it). She reported me to HR weekly. But the worst part? She started purposely wearing strong perfume and spraying air freshener around my desk, which triggers my condition. Max alerted 3 times in one day because of this.
The final straw? I found out she was taking photos of me and Max and posting them in a Facebook group about "fake service dogs," asking for ways to "expose" me. She included my full name and workplace.
I took screenshots and went to HR. They fired her on the spot for harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Now my inbox is flooded with messages from her friends and family saying I'm TA for "getting a mother of 3 fired over a dog" and that I "should have just worked from home if I'm so sick."
Here's the thing - I actually feel horrible that she lost her job. Her kids aren't at fault here. But she literally put my life at risk with the perfume stunts, and doxxing me online was scary.
RavenDorkholme said:
She would do this to someone else if she hadn’t done it to you. It isn’t your fault she was fired, it’s her own. NTA.
history_buff_9971 said:
NTA - YOU didn't get your co-worker fired, You're co-worker did that all by herself. Not only that...OP, she tried to do you serious harm with the air freshener and perfume. She should have been sacked for that alone (and possible charged with attempted assault). That woman is a danger to you and everyone else around her. Do not spend one more minute worrying about it.
Legitimate-Sir-6236 said:
NTA - YOU did not “get her fired.” She got herself fired for engaging in gross misconduct, discrimination against another employee, and violating federal law. You did nothing wrong.
Ser_Sunday said:
NTA. That mother of 3 should have considered her kids and let the matter go. If the dog wasn't impeding her ability to work then why was it an issue? If she had just moved on with her life instead of hyper focusing on ruining yours then she wouldn't have had to deal with the repercussions of it smacking her in the face.
CrabbiestAsp said:
NTA. She put you and your dog in danger by sharing your name and workplace with angry strangers online. She would not have gotten fired if she was behaving like a human instead of a monster.
LunarLoveShine said:
NTA, you did what you had to for your safety. I went through something similar with a coworker doubting my disability accommodations. It’s tough, but protecting yourself is priority. Her actions led to her firing, not yours. Stay strong and focus on your health.
fair-strawberry6709 said:
NTA. Time to call the police and report this as harassment if people keep contacting you over this.