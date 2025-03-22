"AITA for getting my dad a big birthday gift I knew he'd love and not including my stepbrother?"

My parents are divorced and share custody of me (16M) which means I spend a week with my dad and a week with my mom and rotate it around. They get along pretty well so there are times I might spend more time with one over the other and they make it up without drama. So it's not a bad position to be in and I know how lucky I am.

When I was 10 my dad got married again. I get along fine with my stepmom but my stepbrother (15M) I don't like him. I know he's a little younger than me and maybe I'm a jerk for our bad relationship but I don't like him.