'AITA getting my ex in trouble during therapy with me and his current wife?'

GlitteringVamp

Sounds like your ex-husband and his new wife need their own therapy sessions, yikes. And here I thought my in-laws were the only ones who needed constant mediation.

themcp

"In our therapy sessions Janie complained about me and said she feels like I refuse to accept she's also now a mom to my kids and wants to ruin it by making up complaints."

I would tell her "you're not a mom to my kids. You're my ex husband's wife. You have not adopted them, nor will I let you do so.