'AITA for getting an expensive car even though I knew my long-term GF would be upset?' UPDATED

She said that it just was. It's excessive and wasteful. I said that I agree. That caught her off guard. I told her that I saved a lot of money and basically spent very little on myself, so just once I wanted to be a excessive on myself. She asked if it's a one off thing. I said probably, I intend to treat the car very well.

I asked why her reaction was so strong to the car. This is where she kinda shut down a little. I prodded her a little. She said that she decided she wanted to go to pharmacy school. She was going to tell me soon, and while she was making this big adult decision in her eyes, here I was blowing a bunch of money on a luxury car.