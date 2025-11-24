'AITA for getting in a fight with my GF on her birthday because she was being picky?'

My (29M) girlfriend (27F) of 3 years had her birthday yesterday and I wanted to surprise her by waking her up to bed in breakfast on her birthday. For some background, she has always been somewhat of a picky eater in the sense that she will try things but if it doesn't blow her mind or make her happy/excited to eat it then she won't finish it.
Caused some problems in the beginning of our relationship when I was still trying to hone my cooking skills for her since neither of us knew how to cook. Nowadays I obviously have adjusted to her palate, gotten much better, and haven't had issues since the beginning.
Flash forward to yesterday for her bday, I decided to make breakfast burritos with sides of egg, hashbrowns, sausage and bacon. I've made it for her in the past and she says its one of her favorite things I make for her, so I had no stress whatsoever. That was all until I started making the eggs and realized we only had 2% milk in the house (she likes whole milk because it makes the eggs creamier).
I was already halfway through cooking and didn't want to involve her and ruin the surprise so I just used 2% milk instead thinking it wouldn't be a big difference for her. I was incredibly wrong. I lit some scented candles she loves, put on our favorite show, and gave her her plate of food.
She was so excited for a moment but then she paused and asked me "Did you have to run out and get whole milk? Because I noticed we ran out the other day. And you need whole milk for eggs" so I told her no and that I just used 2% because I couldn't stop halfway through to run out for 30 minutes to get milk.
She just sighed and started tearing up because she couldn't eat anything with the eggs in it then. She said that she tried 2% milk eggs once when she was little and didnt like it. So she felt disappointed now and only ate the hashbrowns and meat.
I begged her to at least try a bite of the burrito to see if she likes it because I really didn't want to start her bday off on a bad note, but she refused and wouldn't even try the burrito since it had egg. It annoyed me that she wouldn't even try it but I strayed calm and didn't want to make things worse.
We moved on from it and I focused on keeping her happy for the rest of her bday, and things went well until we were leaving her parents house when she said something along the lines of "I'm glad we got to see you guys and thank you dad for cooking dinner, because I need at least one guy in my life that knows how to cook good food."
And trust me, the tone was not playful and she was staring straight at me with a serious face when she said it. It caught me so off-guard and immediately frustrated me, so we got in a fight during the drive home and barely spoke the rest of the night.
I feel terrible since it was her bday, but I genuinely don't feel like I did anything that wrong. I made a mistake with the eggs, but she was the one who brought it up to make me look bad and make it a big deal. Am I the AH?
Flarfapotomus said:
NTA. She sounds incredibly childish and coddled. I’d be so appreciative if my SO went through this much effort for my birthday. This kind of behavior from her isn’t likely to improve.
FlashyHabit3030 said:
You’re NTA but your girlfriend is. If she didn’t want to try the eggs okay, that’s her choice. But the dig she directed towards you about cooking was uncalled for. Btw, I haven’t put milk in my eggs for years and they’re so much better. (My opinion.)
Still_Construction37 said:
NTA…she sounds 17 not 27. Personally I wouldn't tolerate this kind of entitlement in a relationship. She basically degraded you in front of her parents. Pass.
Mission_Put274 said:
If this is how she acts when you're trying to make her bday special, maybe you should rethink this relationship.
No-Loquat-2763 said:
NTA. Is there anything redeeming about this girl? She sounds intolerable.
SorbetLost1566 said:
She wouldn't have even known if she didn't ask. Childish and rude. Her comment at her dad's house would make me break up with her.
TacoSushi13 said:
I wouldn’t be very happy about this. I feel like most people wouldn’t notice a difference between whole milk or 2% - when cooked into something. Better yet, she didn’t even try it so she has no idea if she’d like it or not. The worst part for me is you tried to make the day special and in return she dragged you to her parents. Over a different kind of milk…