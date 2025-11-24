'AITA for getting in a fight with my GF on her birthday because she was being picky?'

I begged her to at least try a bite of the burrito to see if she likes it because I really didn't want to start her bday off on a bad note, but she refused and wouldn't even try the burrito since it had egg. It annoyed me that she wouldn't even try it but I strayed calm and didn't want to make things worse.

We moved on from it and I focused on keeping her happy for the rest of her bday, and things went well until we were leaving her parents house when she said something along the lines of "I'm glad we got to see you guys and thank you dad for cooking dinner, because I need at least one guy in my life that knows how to cook good food."