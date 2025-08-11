'AITA for getting on a flight home when my coworkers I was traveling with weren’t at the airport?' UPDATED 2X

I call Specialist and Intern back, both phones ring but neither pick up. Text to see if they were able to rebook, no response. Forward them email with our business travel info with after-hours contact and text them that I sent the email, no response. Texted an hour or so later to see if they were okay, no response. Did not call the mom back.

Also have text from their Director (don’t know her well, just started with Co a couple weeks ago) asking what’s going on. I send her brief overview and screenshots of all my unanswered texts to them from earlier in the day along with the transcript of the vm I got from the mom. She acknowledges my response, but no further dialogue.

Now, I get an invite for a Monday morning meeting from that Director with their VP and our C-Suite leader. My VP is on PTO.

I feel like these are adults, I was communicative, and I’m ultimately not responsible for their decisions. But you tell me, AITA here?