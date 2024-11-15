'AITA for getting the groom’s brother’s wife’s mother uninvited from a destination wedding?' 'She already arrived.'

"AITA for getting the groom’s brother’s wife’s mother uninvited from a destination wedding after she already arrived?"

My (33F) husband’s (35M) brother’s wife was talking badly about my husband at our rehearsal dinner and saying really inappropriate things. She was causing a lot of drama that night and my friends kept coming up to tell me what was going on.

After sister-in-law caused all this drama, her mother had the nerve to come up to ME and tell ME that I need to stop causing all this drama. She asks me why I hate her daughter - which I don’t - and then she looks me up and down, tells me that my outfit is cute, smiles and walks away.

Later in the night I saw sister-in-law, mother, and mother’s date bickering together and then turning around and glaring at me. That made me realize, that was not the vibe I wanted at our wedding.