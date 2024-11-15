'AITA for getting the groom’s brother’s wife’s mother uninvited from a destination wedding?' 'She already arrived.'

My (33F) husband’s (35M) brother’s wife was talking badly about my husband at our rehearsal dinner and saying really inappropriate things. She was causing a lot of drama that night and my friends kept coming up to tell me what was going on.
After sister-in-law caused all this drama, her mother had the nerve to come up to ME and tell ME that I need to stop causing all this drama. She asks me why I hate her daughter - which I don’t - and then she looks me up and down, tells me that my outfit is cute, smiles and walks away.
Later in the night I saw sister-in-law, mother, and mother’s date bickering together and then turning around and glaring at me. That made me realize, that was not the vibe I wanted at our wedding.
My husband texted his parents explaining what had happening and they told us we should uninvite both of them and that they’d back us up. We ended up uninviting the mother and tried to keep the peace by letting sister-in-law keep her invite.
Four days after we get home from our wedding and honeymoon, my husband got an email from SIL’s mother asking him to reimburse her for all of her wedding expenses and going off about me and how I’m an ahole for getting her uninvited from our destination wedding when she was already there. So, am I the ahole?
KrofftSurvivor said:
NTA - the mother of an SIL was lucky to be invited in the 1st place - complaining about the groom, and trying to lecture the bride?!? Yikes & hell no. Absolutely kick her to the curb.
Ok-Complex5075 said:
NTA. This is a mess but it's not your mess. How did your brother-in-law's mother-in-law and her boyfriend even end up on the guest list at your destination wedding in the first place?
Flashy_Bridge8458 said:
Nta. She wouldn't have wasted her money if she hadn't been acting like a jerk. She should have behaved like she paid to be there.
Gnarly_314 said:
NTA, but I wonder what set your SIL off initially. Is she just the sort to sneer at others and pick fault, or had there been a falling out earlier? Whichever, they sound like miserable people.
angelcat00 said:
NTA. If she dislikes you that much, why would she even be that upset about not going to the wedding? It's not like you cut her trip short and put her on a plane home.
She got a day there to do whatever she wanted. You aren't close enough for her to travel someplace that doesn't suit her tastes in the name of family, so she must have wanted to go there anyway. She just wants you to pay for her vacation.
Routine-Friend-7585 said:
Nta. Your wedding. You deserve a drama free wedding. They are rude.
LaLaLaLaLaLaLaLaLa- said:
NTA. As they say, “you never get a second chance to make a good first impression.” Your SIL’s was indeed a doozy.
Lower_Instruction371 said:
NTA. That women sounds like nothing but drama and you need to go no contact with her. Why in the world was your SIL's mother at your wedding? She went because she wanted a vacation and free meals not because of your wedding. You did the right thing and I would tell her to pound sand. Perhaps this also sends a message to your SIL to cut the crap.