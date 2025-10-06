"AITA for getting a hotel after spending one night at a friend’s house?"

Back in March, my two friends (a married couple) invited me, my best friend, and another mutual friend to stay at their house for an event they were hosting this October. Me and my best friend wanted to get a hotel because we thought it would be more comfortable, but the hosts insisted that we stay at their home. They said they would have plenty of space and really wanted us to stay with them.

We went back and forth about it for a while, but eventually we agreed to stay at their house. My best friend and I drove 14 hours to their house only to find out the sleeping accommodations were an air mattress (that felt like you were sleeping on wood) and a futon laying on top of a metal slat bed frame with no support.