'AITA for getting mad about a Brita jug?' 'That's not a life I was looking forward to.'

NTA. This is the part where I’d get petty. Fill up your tumbler the night before and leave the brita almost empty. Just enough to give him like 2-4 tablespoons of water in a cup. When he gets upset, “Why are you so upset?? It’s not like you have to drink that much water anyway. It’s the middle of the night!” Or whatever. But I’m an AH.

Alive_Revenue_4212 sai

NTA. It was one thing before he knew he was leaving you short but now he knows and is going out of his way to justify not helping you out instead of taking the two seconds to fill it. I know everyone loves to jump to breaking up and obviously I don't know your relationship.