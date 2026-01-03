"I got my manager demoted by bringing gourmet lunches to work. AITA?"

I've been at my job for about six months and my manager has been on my case since day one. Lets call him Dan. Everything I do gets nitpicked. My work is fine according to everyone else but Dan always finds something. When I ask him to be specific about what I should change he just says things like be better or figure it out.

A few weeks ago Dan stops by my desk and tells me I need to stop bringing such sad lunches to work. Says it reflects poorly on me and makes it look like I dont have my life together.

For context I usually bring pretty normal stuff. Sandwich, leftovers, salad, whatever. Nothing weird. Meanwhile half the office eats fast food or just grabs chips from the vending machine. But sure, my turkey sandwich is the problem.