'AITA for getting my friend fired from her job?'

I told her the truth and my friend ended up getting fired. Now she's really upset with me because she's saying I threw her under the bus. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Round-Spite5666 said:

NTA. Your "friend" is not a friend. She lied and used you. If anything she threw you - and your workplace - under the bus. You had every right to say no - you had plans - and you SHOULD tell your boss the truth. She might have some nice qualities, but I were you, I would not consider her a friend anymore.

flowerybutterfly96 said: