'AITA for getting my friend fired from her job?'

So my friend and I (22F) both work in retail. I had planned for weeks with my boyfriend to go home during the weekend so we could visit my family. 2 weeks ago on Friday my friend called me and told me that the guy she was speaking to had invited her last minute to a desert party...
She wouldn't be able to make her shift, so she asked me to cover it for her. I had that Friday off and my bf and I were planning on leaving early since the drive is like around 4-5 hours.
I told her I can't cover for her and she got really upset. She ended up telling our manager that she had a family emergency and that I said I'd cover for her. So when my manager called me and asked me why I wasn't at work since my friend said I would be working her shift...
I told her the truth and my friend ended up getting fired. Now she's really upset with me because she's saying I threw her under the bus. AITA?
Round-Spite5666 said:
NTA. Your "friend" is not a friend. She lied and used you. If anything she threw you - and your workplace - under the bus. You had every right to say no - you had plans - and you SHOULD tell your boss the truth. She might have some nice qualities, but I were you, I would not consider her a friend anymore.
flowerybutterfly96 said:
She jumped in front of the bus herself. You told her no. She chose to ignore it. That was her, lying down, closing her eyes and hoping the bus was miss her. She guessed wrong. What did she expect you to do? Lie down with her? NTA. Maybe the desert guy can get her a job. Correction: she got HERSELF fired by missing her shift and lying to the boss. NTA.
bluesnowdrops said:
NTA. And that’s not a real friend you have there. She got fired because she lied and missed work not because you didn’t cover for her.
Adorable-Eye9733 said:
NTA. She threw you under the bus first. You just accidentally ran her over.
CurrentTea3987 said:
NTA. Your so called friend told a lie that could have gotten you fired all to hangout with a boy she’s just talking to.
CatsMom4Ever said:
NTA. You didn't get her fired. She got herself fired for lying. Probably not the first time.